Barcelona tried to replace Sergino Dest in January with Borussa Dortmund right-back

Belgian defender Thomas Meunier has revealed that Barcelona were interested in signing him January.

During an interview with HLN – a subsidiary of CNN – the Borussia Dortmund player explained how the Blaugrana came calling in the winter window. Mundo Deportivo carried his responses in the interview.

“When Dortmund told me that Barca were interested in me, it sounded fantastic to me. However they immediately said ‘Sorry, you can’t go.”

“Opportunities like those happen once in your life and you cannot say no. It wasn’t easy, but I understood, it was only about a week before the end of the transfer window.”

Meunier was happy to give details of the failed transfer which occurred around the same time as rumours had placed Sergino Dest’s future away from the club.

“Barca happens only once in your life,” said the former PSG man.

“Jordi Cruyff explained the project to me. They wanted to loan me with an obligatory option to buy or even buy me outright.”

“Dortmund is a great club, but Barca is something more,” added Meunier, in a statement which is unlikely to go down well with the Yellow Wall.

Sergino Dest currently finds himself injured but after a rough start under manager Xavi Hernandez, was beginning to impress before his convalescence. At the moment, Dest is one of only two natural right-back options at the club along with Dani Alves.