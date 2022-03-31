Xavi Hernandez has ensured medical crisis is a thing of the past at Barcelona

Barcelona are enjoying their best spell of the season under Xavi Hernandez and it seems his ability to implement change knows no bounds. As well as returning a competitive edge and an organised system to the team on the pitch, the medical department is operating significantly better since he arrived.

Most of the work that Xavi has put in since November took shape in February and March. That has been the case in terms of injuries too, where a significant reduction to the volume has been seen of late.

According to Marca, only three medical updates were released by the club since the end of January: Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet. None of these have been long-term absences either.

In the three months before Xavi arrived, Barcelona suffered 17 injuries to 13 different footballers. In the five since, those numbers have been reduced to 15 injuries between 12 players. It bears remembering that Xavi was very vocal about returning Dr. Ricard Pruna to his post as soon as possible.