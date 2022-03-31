Wounded Sevilla look to launch surprise assault against Barcelona in trap game

Barcelona are on perhaps the highest of their scarce highs in recent years, with the club revelling in successive victories over Real Madrid by both the men’s and the women’s teams. As La Liga Santander resumes this weekend, the Blaugrana are expected to continue the party at Camp Nou on Sunday night against a struggling Sevilla.

To completely write off this Sevilla side would be slipping into a simplistic world in which football does not live. Julen Lopetegui has forged his recent career on getting revenge over his naysayers following his spell at Real Madrid. If speculators are looking for value this weekend, backing Sevilla at BoyleSports football may well be their best bet.

Despite some of the injuries plaguing Sevilla, which will see them without Papu Gomez, Marcos Acuna and Fernando Reges, they will be able to welcome back more pieces. Diego Carlos perhaps being the biggest of those, both in strategic and physical terms.

Last time out against Real Sociedad, Sevilla didn’t manage a shot on target in their 0-0 draw. Los Nervionenses left the field to boos. It wasn’t quite a chorus, but it was clearly audible. Based on previous evidence, this incarnation of Sevilla is defined by its ability to live with adversity. With only the league left to play for, Julen Lopetegui and his players will be exercising all their powers of concentration on this match. A victory would silence critics, end a twelve match winless run against Barcelona and strike a significant blow in the race for second place. It’s the reaction they require.

The general air of intoxication surrounding Barcelona’s recent escapades have been a breath of fresh air. Not only did they beat Real Madrid in their backyard in emphatic fashion – they redeemed their sense of self-esteem. Minutes after the match, Gerard Pique summed that sentiment up in a three word tweet – “We are back.”

We are back. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 20, 2022

That might be the case. After so much celebrating however, it wouldn’t be surprising if a hangover were to follow. Mix with it the natural human relaxation after success and the fact many players will be returning from travels far wide during the international break. All things considered, Xavi Hernandez biggest task will be to ensure that Barcelona arrive at this fixture with the same focus that helped them impale Real Madrid.

The visiting Sevilla side are much more need of a result from this match than the home side. It may well be that the current of form and confidence drags this match from the Andalusian’s grasp, but there is little doubt that Lopetegui will dig his fingernails and everything else in at Camp Nou.