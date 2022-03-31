Thibaut Courtois has opened up on Real Madrid’s embarrassing Clásico defeat to Barcelona.

Los Blancos have dominated La Liga this season, currently sitting nine points clear at the top of the table.

But they fell victim to a fast-improving Barcelona side in the Clásico, before the break, after putting on an extremely poor performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga title is still firmly in Real Madrid’s grasp, but Clásico defeats are never easy to take, and especially not when you lose 4-0.

Los Blancos still have to answer for such a performance, even with their impressive form across the season as a whole.

And Courtois has now opened up on the defeat. He said on Thibaut Talks via Mundo Deportivo: “The other face of the coin was against Barca.

“Our game was not good. In the end, there were people that had stayed and the only think the players could do was to give thanks for helping until the end, even though the result was what it was, and to apologise.

“In the end, it’s a game and they are three points, like the three we will play for against Celta.”

As Courtois alludes to, Real Madrid are back in action this weekend when they face Celta Vigo in Galicia.

They will be desperate to return to winning ways to ensure they give no confidence to any of the chasing pack as we move into the business end of the season.