Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has issued his verdict on the upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, when Champions League winners Chelsea defeated Los Blancos, the two teams will go head-to-head in this season’s quarter-finals.

Next week, Real Madrid will make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the first leg, and for star goalkeeper Courtois, that means a return to an old stomping ground.

The Belgian spent seven years at Chelsea before making the switch to Real Madrid in 2018, and he was valued by his former club.

That should mean he is well received when he visits next week, and he is looking forward to returning to Stamford Bridge now that fans are back in place.

“It will be special. Last year, we lost in the semis and I hope this year will be a victory,” he said on Thibaut Talks via Mundo Deportivo.

“This year is going to be different because there will be fans. It will be special and while, at best there will be some whistles, I hope that people remember the beautiful moments.

“We won two titles, an FA up. For me, Chelsea is a special team, they helped me be the goalkeeper I am today.

“They bought me when I was 18 and gave me the opportunity to be at Atletico, to play in the Premier League, to win it.

“It’s an important team and I have many friends there. It’s always a pleasure to face them again.”

Courtois has been superb again for Real Madrid this season, and he will be key to his side’s hopes of winning the Champions League this season.

But first of all, Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will need to secure some revenge against the team that denied them a place in last season’s final.