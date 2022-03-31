The key conditions to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer

The Erling Haaland transfer saga continues to unfold at a snail’s pace, with information being fed to the press at a slow drip.

The most recent morsel appeared in Goal, as they detailed the key conditions which must be met in order to sign Haaland this summer. Starting with Borussia Dortmund, the German club are keen to retain some money from the deal down the line. Ideally, they would like to receive a percentage of his next sale.

While Dortmund CEO didn’t confirm that there was €75m clause that could take Haaland away from Germany, Ruben Uria reported that the two parties have a gentleman’s agreement that any offers over that amount would be accepted.

The requirements of the player himself are significantly higher. Haaland wants to receive a salary of €25m per year after tax – meaning that any club would likely be parting with €50m a year and a quarter of a billion euros over the course of a proposed five year contract.

The final financial part of the package corresponds to agent Mino Raiola. The Italian is renowned for his tough negotiating skills and although report didn’t reveal any numbers, there is no doubt that Raiola will seek a significant fee for his services.

Reports also leaked out this morning that Barcelona are making a desperate last attempt to sign the Norwegian, although President Joan Laporta had classed his economic demands as unacceptable on Monday.

As it happens, it isn’t just Haaland that Real Madrid are keen to sign from Borussia Dortmund. Earlier this week it was revealed that Los Blancos are keen on Jude Bellingham.