Sergio Canales pays respect to Real Betis’ history by meeting club legend Julio Cardenosa

Sergio Canales has paid respect to Real Betis’ history.

The playmaker met Julio Cardenosa at a restaurant on Calle Betis in Seville on Wednesday afternoon and they exchanged shirts.

Canales and Cardenosa are two of the greatest number tens in the history of Betis according to Mundo Deportivo and they could potentially have more in common than that come season’s end.

Cardenosa was part of the Betis side that beat Athletic Club to win the Copa del Rey in 1977 and Canales will hope to do similar later this month when Betis play Valencia in the 2022 Copa final.

“Learning from the best,” Canales tweeted. “Thank you very much for spending time with me, Don Julio Cardenosa.”

Cardenosa joined Betis in 1974 and spent eleven seasons in their first team, playing 413 games for the club. Only Joaquin and Jose Ramon Esnaola have played more games for Betis.

Canales is in his fourth season with Betis having joined the club from Real Sociedad. He’s contributed 32 goals and 25 assists in the 156 official matches he’s played for Los Verdiblancos.