Sergio Busquets believes Barcelona are still short a couple of elite players to go to the next level

Sergio Busquets has been revitalised by Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan midfielder has been in fine form ever since his former teammate took over from Ronald Koeman last November.

He’s been the sole pivot in a midfield three that’s also featured Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. And despite being much older than those young men he’s not looked out of place.

And Barcelona, as a collective, have very much been on an upward trajectory ever since Xavi took charge. They’re now third in La Liga, just three points behind second-placed Sevilla.

They play the Andalusian side next and so could end this coming weekend just nine points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana also have a Europa League quarter-final to look forward to; they’ll face Eintracht Frankfurt later this month.

Speaking to RAC1 as carried by Diario AS, however, Busquets said that while Barcelona are on the right path they do still need to bring in top-class players to take them to the next level.

“If the economics allow us, we lack players who make the difference in the final third in the way modern football demands and who complete the quality of a team,” he said.

“We’re on the right track. I don’t know if it will be very big, because we’ve already experienced very big things here, but surely we’re on the road to be able to aspire to win everything.”