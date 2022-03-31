Retired Barcelona marksman Sergio Aguero reveals he wants to play football again

Sergio Aguero wants to play football again.

The Argentine retired back in December after suffering a heart problem during a game with Barcelona, who he joined from Manchester City during the previous summer transfer window.

He’s widely considered to be one of the finest strikers to have ever played the game and it was sad to see him have to call it a day at the age of just 33 when he clearly wanted to continue.

But now he’s feeling better and the day is nearing, he said, where he can play football recreationally again.

“It crossed my mind that I could play football again yesterday,” Aguero said in comments carried by Marca on Wednesday.

“The doctors told me that I had to be without activity for five or six months but I already want to train again.

“I want to play recreationally. They invited me to Miami to play a game but I didn’t go, I want to send a message to the doctor.”

Aguero, born in Buenos Aires, came through the youth system with Independiente before moving to Europe and spending five years with Atletico Madrid.

He left them in 2011 for City and would spend the next decade in the Premier League, scoring 260 goals in England and winning five league titles. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expired but played just five games for the club, scoring a single goal in a Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Aguero earned 101 caps with the Argentine national team and scored 41 goals. He was part of the Albiceleste side that won the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro last summer.