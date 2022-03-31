Real Madrid want to replace Luka Modric with Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023

Real Madrid want to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that Los Blancos see the 18-year-old Englishman as being the heir to Luka Modric.

Bellingham is playing his football in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and is earning rave reviews for his performances.

The reason the operation won’t take place until 2023 is because Modric has earned another season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian has been imperious for Carlo Ancelotti this campaign and is intent on helping his country perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But come next summer it’ll be Bellingham’s time.

Bellingham will form part of a new-look Madrid midfield as the Spanish club seek to refresh an engine room that’s been largely unchanged for a decade; Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

But with Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni also targeted come next summer it could be a quartet of Tchouameni, Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Dortmund signed Bellingham from Birmingham City two years ago for a fee of €25m. Birmingham actually retired his shirt number, 22, upon his departure. Hopes are sky-high for the teenager.