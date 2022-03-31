Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has bite and character

Recently reports have broken in Madrid that Los Blancos are targeting English midfielder Jude Bellingham for the summer of 2023.

With their attentions focused elsewhere this summer, Real Madrid believe Bellingham could be the perfect replacement for one of their ageing midfield trio next summer.

Despite his obvious technical ability, Bellingham has stood out for his character this season. The 18-year-old has been one of the driving forces behind an ailing Borussia Dortmund and is more than happy to take on responsibility on the pitch.

Diario AS pointed out that Bellingham was happy to stand up to veteran Axel Witsel as the two disagreed on some tactical instructions.

His will to win is one of his greatest assets, but it has got him into trouble too. During their elimination to Rangers in the Europa League, he told Dortmund teammate Nico Schulz – “You can’t get one ****ing pass off, you’re ****ing shit. Every ****ing time.”

Even so, if he can learn to channel that passion properly, it could make him the perfect replacement for Luka Modric. His grit has been one of Real Madrid’s biggest strengths in recent seasons.