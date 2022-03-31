Real Madrid President Florentino Perez still believes Eden Hazard can be a success

As Real Madrid enter the final stretch of their season, little has been said of Eden Hazard other than a discourse surrounding his injuries. After his latest surgery, Hazard will not be playing a decisive role in the Champions League or La Liga run in. The same could be said throughout his Real Madrid career.

Yet he does still have one very important backer within the Real Madrid camp. President Florentino Perez is not willing to give up on the Belgian yet, despite three underwhelming seasons. Sport say that Perez accompanied Hazard to his surgery as a show of support.

His biggest obstacle to redemption may be the influx of new attackers. Real Madrid’s attempts to bring Kylian Mbappe and possibly Erling Haaland would significantly limit his chances of game time should Perez be successful. If Haaland goes elsewhere however, he may have the opportunity to win his place back with the support of Perez. What is more, Hazard himself wants to succeed in Madrid.