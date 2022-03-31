Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid to sign 18-year-old Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias

Real Madrid have signed Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk.

That’s according to Diario AS, who assert that the Brazilian right-back will arrive on loan until the end of the season with a purchase option of €18m. Atletico Madrid also wanted him.

Vinicius will initially play with Castilla.

The Brazilian turned 18 on February 23rd and only joined the Ukrainian outfit in January. His career there was derailed by Russia’s invasion of the country. He joined from Internacional.

Madrid were able to sign the defender due to a decision taken by FIFA to allow the transfer of players contracted to Russian and Ukrainian clubs in light of the ongoing conflict there.

And right-back has been a problem position for Madrid.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have both played there this season but neither has completely convinced. Whether Vinicius is the answer is unknown but he is an interesting market opportunity that Los Blancos have taken advantage of.