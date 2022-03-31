Real Betis’ Alex Moreno proud to be named in contention for Spain squad

Measured by numbers, this season has been unparalleled in its success for Real Betis. A large part of that has been down to Alex Moreno, who has been a force of nature on the left side for Los Verdiblancos.

On a personal level, Moreno is probably having his best season ever and has stood out in La Liga this year. His four goals and four assists from defence are evidence of that impact.

So much so that some have wondered if he might be looked at for the national team. Luis Enrique brought him up recently, after being asked about his options at left-back – he was keen to convey the difficulty of selecting one, naming Alex Moreno and Javi Galan as quality alternatives.

Moreno was asked for his reaction to those words by Radio Sevilla, with his words being quoted by Sport.

“I am happy, it’s an honour for Luis Enrique to name me in a list of left-backs, I hope [the call] can arrive at some point in my life, as soon as possible.”

Having missed the last three league matches through injury, Moreno will once again be available against Osasuna this weekend.