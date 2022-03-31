Pablo Fornals says that the Premier League is the best league in the world

Pablo Fornals is loving life in the Premier League.

The Spaniard was part of the West Ham United side that came from behind to knock Sevilla out of the Europa League this month and are performing well both domestically and continentally.

Born in Castellon, the 26-year-old broke through the youth system at Malaga and spent two years in their first team before a two-season spell with Villarreal. He went to England in 2019.

And he’s thrived.

Fornals, who’s earned six caps for La Roja and scored once, has since played 118 official matches for The Hammers and contributed 16 goals and 14 assists for the London outfit.

“If I had to give it a grade I’d give it the highest one possible,” Fornals told Marca. “I’ve been lucky to come to the best league in the world in the Premier League and the truth is that I’m satisfied because I’m enjoying so many opportunities to play.

There are a lot of players who come back after six months because they don’t feel like they’ve been given opportunities because they didn’t adapt, but it’s going well for me. I’m lucky that I’ve been given opportunities and taken advantage of them.”

West Ham are currently seventh in the Premier League, just six points behind Arsenal and a Champions League place with eight games still to play. They’ll face Lyon in the quarter-final of the Europa League and could play Barcelona in the semi-final should the Catalan side beat Eintracht Frankfurt.