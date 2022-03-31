Miralem Pjanic praises Gavi and compares Pedri to Andres Iniesta

Miralem Pjanic has spoken about his time at Barcelona.

The Bosnian midfielder said that Joan Laporta was right to replace Ronald Koeman with Xavi Hernandez and revealed just how impressed he’s been by Pedri and Gavi.

“Koeman was disrespectful,” Pjanic told Gazzetta dello Sport as per Fabrizio Romano. “Laporta made a great decision with Xavi.

“Barcelona now look completely different.

“I love Pedri, he dances with the ball like Iniesta. The first time I saw Gavi in training I said: ‘Wow, this boy is gonna be special.'”

Pjanic joined Barcelona in a controversial swap deal with Juventus in the summer of 2020 that saw Arthur go the other way.

Things didn’t work out for the Bosnian in Catalonia, however, and he particularly didn’t see eye-to-eye with Koeman. He joined Besiktas on loan during the summer transfer window.

The playmaker has made 22 appearances for the Turkish side so far this season and while he’s not yet scored he has contributed four assists. Besiktas are eighth in the Super Lig.

Pjanic, 31, has earned 103 caps for Bosnia and scored 16 goals.

As well as Juventus, Barcelona and Besiktas, Pjanic has also represented Metz, Lyon and Roma throughout his career.