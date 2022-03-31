Marcelo wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond summer

Several important contracts are running down this summer at Real Madrid, none more conspicuously than that of Gareth Bale.

Yet another of the club’s far more beloved veterans could also be playing his final season at the club. Brazilian left-back Marcelo is currently the club captain following the departure of Sergio Ramos, but has failed to contribute much on the pitch this season. Appearing on just 14 occasions, Marcelo is yet to complete 90 minutes outside of the Copa del Rey.

Mundo Deportivo picked up on a Telemadrid report that the Brazilian is still enjoying life as part of the Madrid squad however. According to their information, he wants to sign a new contract with the club – although he accepts it would be at a reduced wage.

The 33-year-old is not in Florentino Perez’s plans for next season though and will not be offered a renewal. They would be happy to incorporate him into the hierarchy at the club, but it appears his playing days for Madrid are numbered.