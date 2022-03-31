Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre looks to enter exclusive club in La Liga

Real Mallorca’s new manager Javier Aguirre is as much of an old hand as anyone in the division. The Mexican, who has a reputation for being as funny as he is foul-mouthed, started managing in Spain 20 years ago.

His new spell in the league could allow him into the exclusive club of non-Spanish managers that have taken charge of 400 games in Spain’s top division. Currently that list consists of just four names: Ferdinand Daucik (488), John Toshack (480), Marcel Domingo (455) and Radomir Antic (409).

As Diario AS point out, that list will likely grow as soon as Sunday, when Manuel Pellegrini manages his 400th match in La Liga. Diego Simeone is the only other active manager ahead of Aguirre, with 393 matches to his name at Atletico Madrid. He would be the only manager to do it with just one club.

Aguirre (381) must add another 19 matches to make the milestone, which likely mean achieving survival with Mallorca and then retaining the job thereafter. The veteran has been parachuted in for the final nine matches of the season, with Mallorca a point behind Cadiz and lying in 18th place.