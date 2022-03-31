Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has had his say on Barcelona’s reported interest in Raphinha.

Raphinha has impressed for Leeds United since arriving in 2020, and he is attracting plenty of interest ahead of this summer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked, with Ousmane Dembélé‘s future far from certain amid his expiring contract.

Whether Barca would move for Raphinha likely depends on whether they decide to take up the option to buy in Adama Traore‘s loan deal, and whether or not Dembélé ends up staying.

But in any case, Leeds boss Marsch has responded to the links with Barcelona as the Yorkshire club look to secure Premier League safety.

“Despite what’s said on the outside, I’ve not said a word to him about Deco or Barcelona, but everyone knows it’s out there,” he said in his latest press conference.

“He’s a massive talent. I just want him to become the player I know he can be.

“Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and, of course, we want him to stay as long as possible. He’s a fantastic player and very good person.”

Leeds likely face a battle to keep hold of Raphinha this summer, but Barca do appear more likely to look elsewhere given their other priorities.

Xavi Hernandez already has plenty of wingers, and if he does opt to keep hold of Dembélé or Traore, the need to sign Raphinha would be drastically reduced.