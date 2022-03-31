Lazio plan on selling Luis Alberto this summer with several La Liga clubs interested

Lazio are considering selling Luis Alberto this summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport as carried by Diario AS.

They claim that Maurizio Sarri is keen to refresh Lazio’s squad next season and that Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move to fund the makeover.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with interest in the latter, who’ll cost in the region of €70m. Luis Alberto has been linked with a move back to Spain.

But the issue is that Lazio want €40m for the Spaniard while La Liga clubs interested in signing him will only go as high as €20m.

Born in Cadiz, Luis Alberto came through the academy at Sevilla but failed to break into the first-team at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Since then he’s spent time with Barcelona B, Liverpool, Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna before finding his feet in Italy.

The midfielder has played 212 games for Lazio, contributing 39 goals and 56 assists for the club from the Eternal City. He’s also managed to earn one senior cap for the Spanish national team.