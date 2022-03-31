Kylian Mbappe’s inner-circle is pushing him to sign short-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain

There’s been another twist in the Kylian Mbappe saga.

It had been taken for granted that the Frenchman was going to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid this summer.

His contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season and everything seemed to be in line for a move to Spain.

But now the French media, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, have asserted that Mbappe’s inner circle is trying to convince the player to renew his contract with PSG.

The French club have offered Mbappe a lucrative two-year deal that would enable him to choose his own future next summer.

Their ownership is desperate for the forward to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as PSG player.

But the feeling from the Santiago Bernabeu hasn’t changed.

They’re still confident that Mbappe will reject PSG’s advances and follow through with his plan of joining Real Madrid.