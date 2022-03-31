Kylian Mbappe is one of Real Madrid’s three priorities this summer transfer window

Real Madrid have a big summer ahead.

Los Blancos want to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as well as renew Vinicius Junior’s contract according to Marca.

And that isn’t going to be cheap.

Mbappe, who’ll join on a free transfer, is going to cost around €25m per season, less than half of what he was offered by his current employers Paris Saint-Germain.

The entire operation to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund is expected to come to a grand total of around €350m.

He’d earn around the same annual salary as Mbappe.

If Madrid fail in their pursuit of Haaland – and that’s possible given the intensity of interest Manchester City have in him – they’ll switch their focus to recruiting a midfielder.

And that midfielder would be Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid’s ambition is to have the Frenchman as part of a six-man midfield roster also including Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Antonio Blanco is also expected to play more of a first-team role.