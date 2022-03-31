James Rodriguez hints that his days with the Colombian national team may be over

James Rodriguez’s days with Colombia could be over.

The former Real Madrid playmaker was part of the team that failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week.

And speaking post-match in comments carried by Diario Sport he cast doubt as to whether he’s going to be part of his national team moving forward.

“I don’t know what’s coming regarding the next phases, I don’t know if I’m going to be there or not,” James said.

“What I do know is that it breaks my heart to lose, it bothers me not qualifying and this can’t happen again.”

Colombia won both of their qualifiers during this international break but it wasn’t enough to secure their place in Qatar.

They beat Bolivia 3-0 on Friday before beating Venezuela 1-0 on Tuesday. James scored the winning penalty against the latter.

Colombia finished sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying, behind Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina and group winners Brazil.

James, once one of the finest footballers in Europe, is currently plying his trade in Qatar with Al-Rayyan. He joined them from Everton during the summer after a season at Goodison Park.

James has earned 86 caps for Colombia and scored 24 goals.