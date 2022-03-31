History-making Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino in front of 91,553 people at Camp Nou

Barcelona Femeni made history on Wednesday evening.

91,553 people gathered at Camp Nou to watch the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid Femenino in the Women’s Champions League.

That’s according to Marca, who note that the attendance was the largest in the history of women’s football.

The previous record had been the 90,185 which attended the final of the 1999 World Cup between the United States and China.

That took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

In Spain, the previous record had been held by Atletico Madrid Femenino for their La Liga clash with Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano back in 2019.

Wednesday’s gate exceeded that by 30,814, however.

Barcelona won the game 5-2 to secure their place in the semi-final of the Champions League. They’re reigning champions.

Maria Pilar Leon, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Carolina Graham Hansen scored the goals for the Blaugrana while Olga Carmona and Claudia Zornoza scored for Las Blancas.