Gerard Pique has weighed in on Ousmane Dembélé’s contract situation.

The winger is still yet to sign new terms with Barcelona ahead of his current contract coming to an end at the end of this season.

Dembélé has been offered new terms, but he has resisted, feeling he deserves more than what Barca are offering.

The Blaugrana are looking to save money as they look to strengthen their squad this summer, but paying current players is equally important.

And Dembélé has shown over recent weeks why he feels he deserves such a big pay cheque, becoming key under Xavi Hernandez.

There has been talk of fresh hope, with Dembélé set to meet club chiefs for a fresh round of talks.

And if you ask Pique, there is no doubting that Barca should do what they need to in order to keep their French winger around long term.

“I would like him to renew with the club,” he said on Jordi Wild’s YouTube channel.

“He is being an important player for Xavi and we are in love with him.”

Dembélé is still only 24 years of age, and he is likely to have plenty of suitors should Barca not find a way to strike a deal.