Gerard Pique has criticised former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Pique has defended Bartomeu in the past, but he too has lost all trust in his former boss after what he describes as ‘lies’.

Bartomeu has been heavily criticised over his handling of the club’s finances, which has left Barca in deep debt.

But he was also caught up in the Barcagate scandal which saw Barca chiefs accused of hiring the services of a public relations company to manage the club’s reputation.

Crucially, though, the company was also allegedly asked to disparage the reputations of a number of senior players, including Pique and Lionel Messi.

Pique says he once confronted Bartomeu over the issue and that he and Messi were told there was nothing to see.

The centre-back says he feels betrayed by the lies, launching a scathing attack on the former Blaugrana president.

“He is a person whose insecurities, or the desire to keep everyone happy, means he doesn’t know how to say no,” he said, as cited by Marca. “Not knowing how to deal with the problems.

“The last times we didn’t see him at the Cuidad Deportiva.

“Why am I cross with Bortomeu? When he lied to my face with Barcagate.

“The club hired services to criticise the players. They told us to

“He tells Leo and me to our faces that he didn’t know anything. We tell him that we accept that he didn’t know anything, and that we hoped he would take the appropriate measures.

“And then I find out that he did. That he lied to my face about such a serious incident…at least he shows his face and asks for forgiveness. I came out like an idiot to defend him.”