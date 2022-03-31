Erling Haaland has made a significant career decision amid links over his future.

The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of this summer, with an exit from Borussia Dortmund seemingly inevitable.

Haaland has a €75million release clause that comes into play this summer, and that’s too good a fee for some of the best clubs in the world to miss out on.

That includes Barca, who have been heavily linked with the striker ahead of this summer, with their La Liga salary allowance expected to increase.

But there has been an interesting development, with Haaland deciding to pen a deal with German manufacturer Adidas, confirming he has chosen the brand with a picture in an Adidas hoodie on his social media channels.

That’s interesting because he has also been linked with Real Madrid, who are also sponsored by Adidas.

As tenuous a link as that might seem, sponsors can play a big role in transfers due to the finances on offer.

Though, it’s worth noting that Barcelona have been linked with a switch to Adidas and Real Madrid to Nike, with both clubs needing to renegotiate their manufacturing deals in the coming years.