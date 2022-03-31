Celta President Carlos Mourino threatens Denis Suarez with exclusion over agent row

Last summer Celta Vigo fans were shocked to find out that two of their best players were involved in a spat with their President.

Carlos Mourino, who has been in charge of Celta Vigo for sixteen years, fell out with a player agency last summer over the transfer of a teenager Bryan Bugarian. The 79-year-old accused the agency of touting him out to other clubs and was furious when Bugarian moved to Real Madrid.

As it happens, both Iago Aspas and Denis Suarez share the same agency as Bugarian and were unhappy with Mourino’s words, putting out public signs of dissent. Aspas has since reneged on his words and made peace with Mourino.

Yet Denis Suarez is still represented by Intermedia Sports Player and has stood his ground on the issue. The matter had died down since the start of the season when it looked as if Suarez might be on the move. As it is, he has been a crucial part of Chacho Coudet’s side this season.

Yet in an interview with Cadena SER, the problem reared its head again, with Mourino adamant he must drop his agents. Mundo Deportivo carried Mourino’s quotes.

“If he doesn’t change his stance, he knows he won’t play another game for Celta. He will be sent to the stands with no remorse, I won’t feel bad because he says I am undermining his rights as a worker.”

He justified those words by claiming that “they undermined Celta’s rights within the academy, which takes so much effort and work to execute.”

The 28-year-old Suarez has a contract until 2023. Mourino has a record of pulling similar stunts, having sent Nemanja Radoja to the stands previously after he refused to renew with Celta.