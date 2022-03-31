Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid outperforming Zinedine Zidane’s offensively

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have endured a difficult international break following their brutal dismantling at the hands of Barcelona. However it has somewhat detracted from what, on the whole, has been a good season for Los Blancos so far.

It’s something the numbers back up. Under the guiding hand of Ancelotti, Real Madrid have improved their offensive numbers compared to last season and are just two goals away from equalling their total for 2020-21 (88).

Despite not bringing in offensive reinforcements, Ancelotti has found a way to release more of Madrid’s natural talent and in particular, get the best out of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian is joint-third in La Liga for goals and already has eleven more than last season. Karim Benzema also has two more this campaign (32) than last already.

Diario AS also delved deeper into the numbers and found that per 90 minutes, Real Madrid score more goals, shoot more often and hit the target more often. They have also won 10.8% more of their matches than last season.

Although Eder Militao and David Alaba have won plaudits for their defending this season, Ancelotti’s side are in fact defending worse than last season. Currently, Real Madrid conceded 0.86 goals per game, an increase of 0.12 on last season.