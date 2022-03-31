Barcelona make one final effort to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona haven’t given up on Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has been the Blaugrana’s number-one target for some time but it’s a complicated operation.

Because Barcelona aren’t the only interested party.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also both interested in Haaland and both appear to be better-placed.

But Barcelona have made one last effort to sign the forward according to Diario Sport and made him an offer worth €190m across five seasons as well as triggering his €75m release clause.

Joan Laporta has personally carried out the negotiations and made the final offer.

He knows Barcelona’s proposal is inferior to Madrid and City’s but hopes the allure of being able to lead an exciting sporting project could prove a powerful incentive.

But Barcelona aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket.

Aware convincing Haaland to join them could be difficult, they’re also looking at Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.