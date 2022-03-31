Barcelona loanee Luuk de Jong to return to Sevilla this summer ahead of sale

Luuk de Jong’s rollercoaster spell at Barcelona looks as if it may only be a story of a single season.

The Dutch international arrived at Barcelona on deadline day last summer to no shortage of derision from both local and rival fans. Under Ronald Koeman, he struggled to establish himself and spent four straight matches on the bench without seeing a minute before the Dutchman lost his position.

Under Xavi Hernandez, de Jong saw more game time with Barcelona down to the bare bones through injuries. Xavi has praised his professionalism and in return de Jong repaid him with five goals. As a direct result of those goals, Barcelona gained five extra points too.

Yet it appears as though de Jong’s impact in the month of January has been insufficient to convince either Barcelona or his parent club Sevilla to bet on him. Mundo Deportivo say that he will return to Sevilla in the summer, with the Andalusians keen to sell him on for a fee.

In the last three matches at Barcelona, de Jong hasn’t made it onto the pitch, which is symbolic of the increased options at Xavi’s disposal.

