Barcelona hold secret meeting with Antonio Rudiger as Ronald Araujo renewal negotiations stall

Barcelona have held a secret meeting with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea centre-back is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

And according to Mundo Deportivo he’s met with representatives of the latter in a Barcelona hotel. It’s thought he could be lined up as a replacement should Ronald Araujo not renew his contract.

The meeting took place on Wednesday evening after Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino in the quarter-final of the Women’s Champions League.

As well as La Liga’s big two, Bayern Munich and Juventus have both been connected with moves for the German international. Madrid are thought to be put out by his salary demands.

Rudiger, 29, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

He was a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s side that won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final, and the Club World Cup, beating Palmeiras in the final.