Barcelona could move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette if they fail to land Erling Haaland

Barcelona are eyeing up Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim that the Blaugrana are determined to recruit a lethal centre-forward this summer.

And Lacazette will be a free agent come the end of this season.

That is, of course, provided he doesn’t renew his current deal with Arsenal. The Gunners are apparently preparing a contract offer to the Frenchman but until now negotiations haven’t bore fruit.

That’s why Barcelona are being linked, as are French side Lyon.

Lacazette has contributed six goals and eight assists in the 29 games he’s played under Mikel Arteta in North London this season.

He joined Arsenal from Lyon for €53m back in 2017.

Barcelona’s first-choice number nine this summer is Erling Haaland but his acquisition is proving difficult indeed.

Names like Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have also been mentioned but both would require a transfer fee to prise them from Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively.

