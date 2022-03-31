Barcelona are said to have met with the representatives of Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Blaugrana are scouring the free agent market ahead of the summer, and one of the best available free agents is Rudiger.

The German is out of contract at Chelsea, and under current government sanctions, the Blues cannot give out new contracts.

Even if that changes, it’s not clear whether the centre-back would pen new terms, and the likes of Barca and Real Madrid have been linked.

In Barca’s case, they are only likely to make a move should they fail to tie Ronald Araujo down to a new deal.

But according to Diario AS, the Blaugrana have spoken to Rudiger’s agent in a bid to edge Araujo towards penning a new deal.

Araujo is out of contract in 2023, and he has resisted Barcelona’s contract offers up to this point.

The Blaugrana are hoping to save money for transfers, but Araujo, who is a key part of Xavi Hernandez‘s plans, feels he is worth more than what is being offered.

According to the report, Barca are hoping that speaking to Rudiger about a possible move could push Araujo towards signing a new deal.

Though, with the Uruguayan likely to be in demand should he become available, he can be forgiven for sticking to his own path regardless of whether the Rudiger talks progress.