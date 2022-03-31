Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison

Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring Richarlison.

That’s according to Caught Offside, who report that Manchester United are also interested in Everton’s Brazilian international.

Everton reported losses of £120m for last season in the past few days and they’re reportedly going to have to sell at least one of either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal want Calvert-Lewin while Richarlison also has admirers.

And the talented forward has friends at both of La Liga’s giants. He plays with Dani Alves, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao for the Brazilian national team.

Richarlison enjoyed a fine international break; he scored during Brazil’s 4-0 beating of Chile last Thursday and registered a brace during their 4-0 rout of Bolivia on Tuesday.

Valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, Richarlison joined Everton in the summer of 2018 and has registered 47 goals and 12 assists in the 142 appearances he’s made for The Toffees.

He’s earned 34 caps for Brazil and has scored 13 goals.