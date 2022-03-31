Anthony Martial linked with Tottenham Hotspur after Sevilla rule out permanent move

Anthony Martial’s future doesn’t seem to be at Sevilla.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at the Andalusian club until the end of this season from Manchester United but it’s unlikely his stay in Spain will last beyond that.

Martial has contributed a goal and an assist in the eight games he’s played since arriving despite costing Sevilla €1m per month.

Los Nervionenses have already decided that they’re not going to try to extend their relationship with Martial according to Mundo Deportivo and so United are looking for a new home for him.

One potential destination could be Tottenham Hotspur.

United are considering a move for their striker Harry Kane and Martial could potentially become a makeweight in the deal.

Martial, 26, began his career in senior football with Lyon before joining Monaco in 2013. After two years in the principality he earned a big-money move to United, where he’s been since.