Alexander Isak said to be in low spirits after Sweden’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Alexander Isak is disappointed at the moment.

The Real Sociedad striker was part of the Sweden team that lost a World Cup play-off against Poland during this international break.

That means that Isak won’t be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will have to watch the competition on television.

He’s back in San Sebastian now to prepare for the climax of La Real’s La Liga season but is said to be in poor spirits according to Mundo Deportivo. He’ll get over it, but he’s hurting.

And Sweden’s failure to make it to the Middle East could affect his future. Had they qualified he might have prioritised regularity to ensure he arrives in Qatar in peak condition.

But they didn’t and so qualifying for Europe is said to be imperative if La Real intend to keep players like Isak.

Not that Isak has been in great form.

The Swede hasn’t scored since he notched against Leganes in the Copa del Rey back on January fifth and his last goal in La Liga was against Villarreal way back on December 18th.

But there’s still interest in him from England.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the forward although La Real are said to be determined to hold on to him.