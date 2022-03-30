You can imagine it, but living this moment has no comparison gleams Alexia Putellas

The general sensation of euphoria at Camp Nou was matched by scenes on the cameras and on the pitch on Wednesday night.

Barcelona took on Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final and went through 8-3 on aggregate, but that almost ended up as a sideshow to the attendance.

Camp Nou broke the existing record for the number of people at a women’s game, seeing 91,533 people passing through it’s gates. Both before the match and during it, a tifo was held up saying ‘More than Empowerment’ and it certainly had the feel of a special night.

Asked about the atmosphere after the game, Barcelona captain and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas was left struggling to describe it. Speaking to DAZN, Sport carried her comments.

“I don’t have the words, to be honest, it was super magical, the match finished and the people didn’t want to go home. We had that connection, they were singing that they wanted to be in Turin. It’s incredible and you just have to be grateful, no just with words but by working every day, competing in every match and we will go for what they are asking for.”

The club had initially released 85,000 tickets for the match, but all of them were sold out within three days, meaning the club were able to put out more tickets. Joan Laporta even sent out a message on the morning of the game asking fans to help them beat the world record attendance. Putellas was asked for her thoughts on the attendance.

“The truth is that when the tickets were released and they sold out in three days, you end up a bit surprised because you’re telling yourself that people want to go to Camp Nou, they want to to see the team and you can imagine it, but living it has no comparison. Everyone wanted to make history today and when we went out and saw that it was full…”

That euphoria was especially clear after the match as the players joined the fans in their celebrations, in perfect harmony. Alexia then reflected on a perfect night.

“We celebrated with the fans because it’s a reason to be happy. There were a lot of people, a lot of girls, a lot Barca fans. What’s happened today, without doubt, is historic.”