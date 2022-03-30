Xavi Hernandez is going to get involved in Gavi’s renewal with Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez is going to get involved in Gavi’s renewal.

Barcelona are currently in negotiations with the Andalusian teenager’s representatives to renew his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Things aren’t progressing as was initially hoped, however, so Diario Sport have reported that Xavi is going to get involved.

The Barcelona coach is going to speak with Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s representative and a former Barcelona player.

Xavi is going to explain to De la Pena the project he’s in the midst of constructing at Camp Nou and how Gavi fits into it; he enjoys a strong relationship with De la Pena dating back years.

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first-team at the beginning of this season and has become a fundamental piece of the squad.

He’s also made his international debut, earning his first senior La Roja appearances with Luis Enrique. He has a bright future.