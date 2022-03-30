Xavi and Carles Puyol to attend historic Barcelona-Real Madrid at Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and former captain Carles Puyol have expressed their admiration for Barcelona Femeni this season and both will be in attendance for their historic Champions League clash this evening.

The Blaugrana face Real Madrid in the second-leg of the UWCL quarter-final. The first leg ended in a 3-1 victory for the Alexia Putellas-inspired Catalans. Although Olga Carmona put Las Blancas 1-0 up in the first half, a brace for Putellas and one for Claudia Pina swung the tie firmly in Barcelona’s favour.

It is the first time that Barcelona Femeni will play at Camp Nou with fans present and it is thought they could break the record for attendance at a women’s match, which they will do by hitting the 91,000 mark.

Their captain and Ballon D’Or winner Putellas said that this could be a seminal moment for women’s football and there has been a building excitement around the occasion from both sets of players. On Monday Puyol visited the Barcelona side at the Ciutat Esportiva to give them some words of wisdom ahead of the big match and wish them luck.

Now La Ser have confirmed via Mundo Deportivo that both the men’s first-team coach and Puyol will be at the match this evening, along with various other dignitaries, including the mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau and the President of the Catalan Govern Pere Aragones.