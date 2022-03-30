Watch: President Joan Laporta congratulates Barcelona Femeni in dressing room

Barcelona have some large celebrations to enjoy in recent weeks after beating Real Madrid both in the men’s game and the women’s game – it’s no surprise that Joan Laporta has been at the heart of them.

Barcelona Femeni eliminated Real Madrid Femenino 8-3 on aggregate after sealing their passage with a 5-2 win at Camp Nou. Although it was a brilliant night for result and an excellent performance from Jonatan Giraldez’s team, it will no doubt be remembered for the record.

91,533 fans turned up to Camp Nou to see the Champions League quarter-final unfold, which was a world record attendance for a women’s game. Captain and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas was almost lost for words trying to sum it up after the match.

❝SOU LES MILLORS❞ El President @JoanLaportaFCB, a les jugadores pic.twitter.com/zcZ2RHmrAk — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 30, 2022

Fortunately, Joan Laporta was on hand. After the on-pitch celebrations had finished, the President came down to the dressing room to congratulate the team. Before joining in further celebrations.

“I just want to say congratulations and thanks, the success is yours.”

“We have to continue. The hardest thing to do is maintain success and you are doing it. I hope we are also successful in the semi-final.”

“Today in the stands all of the representatives of women’s football in Catalonia, all of the representatives of women’s football in Spain, the political class from Catalonia and some from outside.”

“You are the best. The truth is it’s a honour to have you, to have the women’s team we have, which has now been consecrated.”