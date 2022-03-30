Watch: Kylian Mbappe scores golazo in France’s 5-0 beating of South Africa in Lille

Kylian Mbappe is on another level.

Anyone who follows European football closely will have known this for some time but the Frenchman proved it again on Tuesday.

Mbappe scored a brace as France beat South Africa 5-0 in Lille.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a golazo before Oliver Giroud made it 2-0 ten minutes later.

Mbappe then registered his second from the spot in the 76th minute before an 81st minute effort from Wissam Ben Yedder and a 92nd minute strike from Matteo Guendouzi to seal the deal.

The result was a real boost for France and will have whet the appetite of their supporters ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Les Bleus are reigning world champions, of course.

It will also have whet the appetite of Real Madrid supporters given Mbappe is expected to join the Spanish giants at the end of this season when his contract with PSG expires.