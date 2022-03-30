Watch: Erling Haaland scores brace as Norway hammer Armenia 9-0

Erling Haaland is a force of nature.

The Borussia Dortmund marksman has struggled with injury this season but is back to full fitness now and making a real impact.

He scored a brace last night as Norway beat Armenia 9-0.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 24th minute before doubling his tally in the 46th. Joshua King (hat-trick), Kristian Thorstvedt, Mats Moller Daehli and Alexander Sorloth (brace) also scored.

Haaland faces a decisive few months.

It’s widely expected that he’s going to leave Dortmund this summer when an informal release clause comes into play.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been consistently linked with the 21-year-old, who’s scored 13 goals in 16 senior caps for Norway as well as 80 goals in 82 games for Dortmund.

But Manchester City, the club his father played for, seem to be the best-placed to secure his signature. A concrete decision is expected soon but it seems a long shot he’s coming to Spain.