Watch: Barcelona fans sing about Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Barcelona revelled in victory as they stuck five past Real Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final, securing an 8-3 aggregate victory.

Camp Nou was in party mode by the end of the match, as it welcomed a record crowd for a women’s match. The 91,553 fans beat the previous record which was set during the 2012 Olympics.

The fans were in full voice and happy to enjoy a second ‘goleada’ – a thrashing – of Real Madrid in a matter of weeks. So much so that they decided to sing about Florentino Perez.

As Santi Ovalle’s video shows, the Barcelona fans are singing “Donde esta Florentino, Florentino donde esta?” which translates as “Where is Florentino, Florentino where is he?”

Traditionally Perez would attend Camp Nou for an El Clasico between the men’s teams, but decided not to for this match. Real Madrid also came under criticism for being the only fixture during the quarter-finals not played in the same stadium as the men would play in.