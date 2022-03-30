Sevilla’s Brazilian midfielder Fernando ruled out for the rest of the season

Sevilla midfielder Fernando is out for the rest of the season.

The news is a real blow to the Andalusian outfit given how important the Brazilian defensive midfielder is to them.

Fernando picked up an injury last month but opted for conservative treatment to ensure he was available for the crucial final stretch of the season according to Marca.

But after every training session he participated in his ankle swelled up and so he’s given in. He’ll have surgery tomorrow.

Fernando is one of the most important players at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, capable of marshalling the midfield as well as dropping between centre-backs Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

But his absence comes at a time when Sevilla are injury-hit and out of form. They’re second in La Liga but could be overtaken by Barcelona should they lose to them this weekend.

They’re out of the Champions League, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, the latter exit by the hand of city rivals Real Betis.