Sevilla renew goalkeeper Yassine Bounou amid Barcelona, Manchester United interest

As the club deals with the news that their key central midfielder Fernando Reges will be ruled out for the rest of the season, Los Nervionenses did at least receive some good news today.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has signed a new contract with the club, according to Estadio Deportivo. The Moroccan did have two years remaining on his previous deal, but with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona sniffing around, Sevilla chose to renew his contract to stave off any interest. The Seville-based paper say it wasn’t publicly announced for strategic reasons.

Bounou has been in brilliant form for Sevilla this season, conceding just 13 goals in the 23 matches he has played. He has missed six games through injury issues but has been a key part of La Liga’s best defence. Sevilla have let in 19 goals in their 29 matches, six fewer than closest rivals Real Madrid.

That could lead to a potential Zamora award for Bounou if he manages to stay fit for the rest of the season, although he did have to receive stitches while playing for Morocco this midweek.