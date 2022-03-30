Real Madrid announce that Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for covid-19

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is positive for covid-19.

The club announced the news today according to Diario AS.

Ancelotti had been suffering from symptoms compatible with covid-19 and so underwent a test. He’ll self-isolate at home.

The news is a blow for Madrid as it comes amidst a pivotal point in the season. Los Blancos travel to Celta Vigo this weekend.

They’re nine points clear of Sevilla in second place in La Liga and plan to keep things that way. They also have a Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea on the horizon.

Madrid are keen to bounce back after their 4-0 loss to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu before the international break.

Davide Ancelotti, Carlo’s son, will take charge of the team in the absence of his father this weekend. Celta are eleventh in La Liga but have a penchant for giant-killing, especially at Balaidos.

Madrid are sweating on the fitness of Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema; both players are key to Ancelotti’s team but picked up injuries during Los Blancos’ 3-0 win at Mallorca earlier this month.