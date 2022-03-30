Pedri has explained how his trial at Real Madrid went having since gone on to rack up impressive achievements.

The young midfielder has established himself as a first-team regular for both Barcelona and Spain at the age of 19.

He played more games than any other player last season, and while he has had injury issues this season, he is still making it clear he is a generational talent.

Pedri has been a sensation for both club and country, and it surprised many that he was once rejected by Real Madrid as a young player.

It’s one Los Blancos clearly got wrong, and during an interview with COPE while on international duty, Pedri has explained what happened during his trial.

“I couldn’t train with Real Madrid because there was snow on the field.

“In the end, they told me I wasn’t good enough. Now I am where I want to me.

“I didn’t like that they rejected me, but then it served as motivation.”

That was some mistake from Real Madrid, and Barcelona are now reaping the benefits of their rival’s error having snapped the midfielder up from Las Palmas in 2019.