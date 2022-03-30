Ousmane Dembele has told the Barcelona dressing room that he wants to stay at Camp Nou

Ousmane Dembele has told the Barcelona dressing room that he wants to stay at the club beyond the expiration of his contract.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the Frenchman is happy at Camp Nou and loves working under the orders of Xavi Hernandez.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of this season and until recently it seemed certain that the 24-year-old would be moving on to pastures new.

Barcelona tried to sell the winger during the January transfer window but he ended up staying and Xavi has used him since.

And he’s been good.

Dembele has produced the best form of his Barcelona career in recent weeks, playing a key role in a team firing on all cylinders.

Joan Laporta has made it clear, however, that if Dembele is to stay his representation is going to have to reach out to the club and agree to abide by the economic restrictions Barcelona have.