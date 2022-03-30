Luis Enrique says La Roja were inspired by the fans at Riazor during their 5-0 rout of Iceland

Luis Enrique was a happy man on Tuesday evening.

The Asturian coach saw La Roja beat Iceland 5-0 at Riazor in a warm-up game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia both registered braces while Yeremi Pino put the icing on the cake for Spain.

Spain were playing in Galicia for the first time in 13 years after playing in Barcelona for the first time in 18 years on Saturday.

They beat Albania 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium on that occasion, meaning that it’s been a wholly successful international break for the Spanish national team.

“We were infected by the enthusiasm that we saw in the stands and their commitment to having a good time,” Luis Enrique said post-match in comments carried by Cope.

“And we lived up to it. We had chances. We were very fluid against a defensive team. But the rivals who come in June [in the forthcoming Nations League] will put us to the test.”

Spain are one of the strongest teams heading into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and probably have the best coach in international football in Champions League-winner Luis Enrique.

They made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy and also made it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to reigning world champions France.